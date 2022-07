The Labour Ministry last week shut down an attempt by Princess Casino Guyana Inc. to recruit only Latin nationals to be table dealers.

Princess Casino Guyana had placed an ad in the Stabroek News of July 13, 2022, in which it advertised for table game dealers and indicated that applicants should be “Latinos” between the ages of 19 and 25.

Table games dealers are required to shuffle and deal cards, hand out cash chips, play house hands, determine table winners, and interact with customers.