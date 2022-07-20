Flooding, garbage add to blows for vendors at Linden market

Vendors are continuing to endure frequent flooding at the Linden Municipal Market, which they say is also becoming a virtual dump.

Sherry Fullington, a clothes seller, explained that the roof leaks and when the rain falls the market floods. Fullington told Stabroek News on Monday that some vendors got together and decided to put a plastic barrel to catch some of the water but when it fills they are back to the square one.

During a visit by this newspaper to the market on Monday many of them said the drains are poorly maintained by the council and the workers assigned to clean them don’t do so regularly. As a result, reptiles are usually found in the water and in the stalls during and after the flooding, which forces them to evacuate until the flood recedes.