Girlfriend of arrested Mahdia miner claiming police brutality -commander says unaware of any such case

The relatives of a 26-year-old gold miner are calling for a thorough investigation as they are alleging acts of police brutality against him by ranks of the Mahdia police station.

The man, Sheldon Fletcher, popularly known as ‘May Man’, is currently in police custody and is expected to face a series of charges relating to robbery with aggravation and escaping from lawful custody.

Regional Commander of Region Eight, Senior Superintendent Michael Kingston, yesterday told Stabroek News that he is not aware of any case of police brutality in the division.