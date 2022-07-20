Lawyers battle for nearly five hours at CCJ on if petition not determined on merits can go to Appeal Court

Lawyers for the government and elections petitioners battled for nearly five hours yesterday before the CCJ on whether a decision on a petition, which had not been determined on its merits, could be appealed to Guyana’s Court of Appeal.
The top court is to set a date for its ruling.
‘Having not been determined on its merits, the election petition filed by the Opposition APNU+AFC to the March 2nd, 2020 general elections cannot be appealed, and therefore the Guyana Court of Appeal has no jurisdiction to hear such an appeal.’