President defends Saudi desk at Finance Ministry

The establishment of a ‘Saudi Arabian Desk’ in the Ministry of Finance is not out of the norm as it has been done in other bilateral relations in a bid to expedite and work around the bureaucracies, President Irfaan Ali said.

While speaking with reporters following the conclusion of a sod-turning for the Four Points by Sheraton, which he attended yesterday, Ali said that his much criticised offer was made to advance talks and projects. In the same breath, he also questioned the rationale behind the criticism of the announcement.