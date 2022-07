A 28-year-old man was arrested yesterday after shooting another man outside the Mantra Restaurant and Lounge in Kitty.

Deon Jerrick is currently at a hospital for the gunshot wound in his left armpit, the Police said in a statement.

It was disclosed that Jerrick along with his friends and the suspect got into an argument that resulted in ‘gun play.’ Both Jerrick and the suspect allegedly drew guns which they then discharged.