Poetry is part of my life, I cannot live without it

Dear Editor,

This was to me a rare experience.

I was waiting at a city hospital for a Covid-19 test result and in my hands I held a papered anthology of poems titled Romantic Verses.

I gently turned pages to reach a poem that I had read and reread several times. Of course, I was attracted generally to all the poems.

A gentleman sitting near to me asked me if I had walked with the book of poetry. I indicated that I had. He asked me if I was reading poetry. I assented.

He responded that in his opinion I was rare and that he believes hardly will one find a person walking with a book of poems and reading poems as I was doing.

A few years ago, Editor, I committed a crime against my soul when in frustration I stated in a letter to the Stabroek News that I will down the pen and I do not want to hear about poetry.

Poetry is a part of my life. I cannot live without it. To forsake her is impossible.

I wish to take this opportunity to thank all who have encouraged me that though I am little known or not known as a poet, I owe much to the many who led me to this extraordinary area of joy, poetry to which genre I could have also contributed from 1972 to current as I delighted in the pieces produced by others.

Yours sincerely,

Krishna Nand Prasad