Straight talk on Non-immigrant Visas

Embassy of the United States of America

In this edition of our Ask-the-Consul article, we provide you with candid answers to some of the most popular questions you have about the status of non-immigrant visa processing in Guyana. Our goal is to manage your expectations so that you can make informed decisions about future travel.

1. I never had a visa, but I would like to apply now to visit my friends and family for the summer. Why is the wait time for an appointment so long?

Fact: Consular Sections worldwide that process both immigrant and nonimmigrant visas must prioritize immigrant (permanent) visa applications, while still providing some nonimmigrant visa services.