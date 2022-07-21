Guyanese magistrates attend Barbados workshop

Guyanese magistrates Wanda Fortune and Peter Hugh recently attended a workshop in Barbados on practices and procedures
Between July 14th and 16th, 2022 the Canadian Government-funded Improved Access to Justice in the Caribbean (IMPACT Justice) Project hosted the Workshop on Magisterial Practices and Procedures for regional magistrates.
A release from IMPACT Justice said that the workshop was held at the Accra Beach Hotel and Spa, Rockley, Christ Church and attended by participants from Barbados, Belize, Guyana, Grenada, Montserrat (via zoom), St. Lucia (via zoom), and Trinidad and Tobago.