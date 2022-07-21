Shopkeeper, gold miner remanded over attempted murder

A shopkeeper and a gold miner were yesterday remanded to prison on the charge of attempted murder. Leroy Sealey-ia and Shamtah Arjune aka Shambay, both of Lot 826 Tucville, East La Penitence, George-town, were taken to the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court before Chief Magis-trate Ann McLennan where the charge was jointly read to them.

The charge against Sealey-ia and Arjune states that on June 23rd, 2022 at Stabroek Market, they unlawfully and maliciously wounded Ryan Ramsey with intent to commit murder. The duo were not required to plead to the indictable charge and as such, they were remanded until August 12th, 2022.