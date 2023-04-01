𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐚’𝐬 𝐖𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝟒 𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 l𝐨𝐭 i𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

After months of monitoring and clearing of illegal structures, more than 400 persons who were allocated residential lots in Amelia’s Ward, Phase 4 will now be able to fully access their land, to commence construction.

A release today from the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) said that the Enforcement Arm of the Ministry of Housing and Water-CHPA has successfully reclaimed all the lands, which for months have been occupied by illegal structures and squatters.

After months of monitoring the area and demolishing structures, the area has now been cleared, and within the new week, allottees will be contacted to participate in a lot identification exercise, the release said.