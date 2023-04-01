Trinidad market vendor shot to death

(Trinidad Express) The bullet-riddled body of a man discovered near Usine pond in Ste Madeleine on Thursday has been identified as a Gasparillo market vendor.

Nehemiah Sooklal, 26, of Lightbourne Trace, was discovered with gunshot injuries and the rented car which he was last seen driving has not been found.

It was the second time in three years that his family was struck by the tragedy of a killing in their family.

His cousin, Daniel, who lived in a neighbouring house on the same street, was gunned down by a criminal who attempted to rob him and his wife at their doubles vending stall on Union Road in Marabella.

No one was arrested for the killing of Daniel, and an aunt of both men, Judy Loutan, said she does not believe that their family will get justice for either of her nephews.

Loutan, lamented that her two nephews, both of whom she described as “hardworking and humble” were killed.

“Fear is gripping everyone because we do not know who is next. The Government must do something about it. People are sometimes in the right place at the wrong time. Nothing came out of Daniel’s killing. We do not know what will happen with this one. The police are trying but no one has respect for the police”, said Loutan.

A police report said that shortly before daybreak on Thursday, police were alerted that the body was seen at the side of Manahambre Road, opposite the Usine pond.

Crime Scene investigators retrieved four spent nine-millimetre shells and two projectiles near the body.

A district medical officer examined the body and ordered it removed to the San Fernando mortuary pending a post-mortem at the Forensics Science Centre in St James.

Responding to the scene were Snr Supt Smith, ASP Bertie, Insp Phillip, Sgt Heeralal and Homicide detectives of Region III Sgt Ramsahai, PC Nelson, and WPC George.

When the Express visited Nehemiah’s home on Friday, his sister, Camalia Sooklal, said that police officers came to their family’s home on Thursday night and informed their father of the tragedy.

Their father went to the Forensic Science Centre on Friday morning to identify the body.

Camalia said that on Tuesday her brother rented a Nissan Tiida and went to Aranguez to spend time with his girlfriend.

The sister said that she did not know why her brother would be in Ste Madeleine.

“We are accustomed to him going by his girlfriend and staying overnight for a few days. On Tuesday, he went with his two uncles to sell in the wholesale market in Macoya. He works hard almost every day so when he gets a little free time he would stay with his girlfriend. He rented the car so they could go to the movies and lime. He would not have the market money on him and as far as we know he was not threatened by anyone”, said Camalia.

She said her brother did not say when he would return home, but it was expected that he would be working on Friday morning.

Camalia said on Thursday, Nehemiah brother’s girlfriend messaged her saying that she was worried as Nehemiah was not responding to phone calls or messages. By that evening, the police told the family of the finding of his body.