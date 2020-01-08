Bangladeshi gyro vendor murdered in Trinidad

(Trinidad Express) A Bangladeshi gyro vendor was discovered dead with stab wounds at his apartment in Siparia on Tuesday.

The body of Jamil Ahmed was found by other tenants and the landlord at the apartment building at De Gannes Lane.

Police were told that Ahmed was last seen alive two days ago around at 12.40 a.m.

Around 11.30 am on Tuesday the tenants and the landlord observed a steady flow of water from Ahmed’s apartment.

Police were contacted and officers of the Siparia CID broke through a door to enter the premises.

Ahmed was discovered on the floor with stab wounds to the head, face, and neck.

The apartment showed signs of a struggle and blood was splattered on the back door, police said.

Investigators say robbery may be the motive for the killing.

Officers of the Siparia CID, South Western Division Task Force and Homicide Region III responded.