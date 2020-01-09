Trinidad: Bangladeshi was murdered for gyros earnings

(Trinidad Express) Bangladeshi Jamil Ahmed came to Trinidad seeking a new life.

About a year ago, Ahmed began selling gyros from a mobile cart in Siparia.

The 27 year old man got an apartment at De Gannes Lane and plied his trade nearby his new home.

Police suspect that Ahmed was followed home on Sunday night after a night’s work and was killed for his earnings.

He was found with multiple stab wounds in the floor of the apartment after police broke through the door.

Officers were called to the apartment around midday Tuesday, after other tenants and the landlord observed a steady flow of water from Ahmed’s home.

The few pieces of furniture he owned were either broken or were displaced during what police suspect was Ahmed’s struggle with his killer/s.

Ahmed was discovered on the floor with stab wounds to the head, face, and neck.

Blood was splattered on the back door, police said.

Investigators believe robbery may be the motive for the killing.

Officers of the Siparia CID, South-Western Division Task Force and Homicide Region III responded.

They were told that Ahmed moved into the apartment about a year ago, and lived alone.

He made friends with some Venezuelan nationals and they were often seen liming with him.

Police said that Ahmed’s identification was found in his apartment, and an autopsy is expected to be done this week at the Forensic Science Centre.

Immigration officials are expected to be contacted for police to obtain information on when he entered the country, and to contact his relatives to inform them of his death.