Agri inputs donated to Region Six schools

Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha yesterday handed over inputs to develop the Agriculture Science Departments from Winifred Gaskin Secondary School and Manchester Secondary School, in Region Six.

According to the Department of Public Information, each school received 100 broiler chicks and feed to assist with the SBAs for students preparing to write CSEC Examinations.

Mustapha said that it is important to promote agriculture in schools and that the ministry will work to develop the school’s agriculture departments.

He also said with Guyana leading the charge in the region in terms of agricultural development, it is critical for more young people to get involved in agriculture. He noted too that President Irfaan Ali’s Agriculture and Innovation Entrepreneurship Programme was developed to attract young people and caters for the cultivation of high-value crops such as broccoli, cauliflower and carrots.