Parika Market contractor should have had requisite insurance – Goolsarran

If the Parika Market contractor had covered his contract under special insurance then the government should have levied on it after the fire and re-advertised for the works under a new contract, former Auditor General Anand Goolsarran says.

However, Goolsarran cautions that while the standard bidding documents say that fire is one area covered, it is unclear if this contract had these provisions.

“The contract for Phase II of the upgrade to the Parika Market was awarded to Panko Steel & Fabrication Construction on 2 December 2022 in the sum of $270 million.