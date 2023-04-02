I have never learnt the names of flowers.
From beginning, my world has been a place
Of pot-holed streets where thick, sluggish gutters race
In slow time, away from garbage heaps and sewers
Past blanched old houses around which cowers
Stagnant earth. There, scarce green thing grew to chase
The dull-grey squalor of sick dust; no trace
Of plant save few sparse weeds; just these, no flowers.
One day, they cleared a space and made a park
There in the city’s slums; and suddenly
Came stark glory like lighting in the dark,
While perfume and bright petals thundered slowly.
I learnt no names, but hue, shape and scent mark
My mind, even now, with symbols holy
Dennis Craig
Long Mountain rise,
Lift you’ shoulder, blot the moon,
Black the stars, hide the skies,
Long Mountain, rise, lift you’ shoulder high.
Black of skin and white of gown,
Black of night and candle light
White against the black of trees,
And altar white against the gloom,
Black of mountain high up there,
Long Mountain rise,
Lift you’ shoulder, blot the moon,
Black the stars, black the sky.
Africa among the trees,
Asia with her mysteries,
Weaving white in flowing gown
Black long mountain looking down
Sees the shepherd and his flock
Dance and sing and wisdom mock
Dance and sing and falls away
All the civilized today
Dance and sing and fears let loose
Here the ancient gods that choose
Man for victim, man for hate,
Man for sacrifice to fate.
Hate and fear and madness black
Dance before the altar white.
Comes the circle closer still,
Shepherd weave your pattern old.
Africa Among The Trees
Asia With Her Mysteries.
Black Of Night And White Of Gown,
White Of Altar, Black Of Trees,
Swing De Circle Wide Again,
Fall And Cry, Me Sister Now.
Let De Spirit Come Again,
Fling Away De Flesh And Bone,
Let The Spirit Have A Home.
Grunting Low And In The Dark
White Of Gown And Circling Dance
Gone Today And All Control,
Power Of The Past Returns,
Africa Among The Trees,
Asia with her mysteries.
Black the stars, hide the sky,
Lift you’ shoulders, blot the moon
Long Mountain rise.
Sir Philip Sherlock
