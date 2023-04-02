Making the most of your workouts

If you are looking for ways to get the most of your workouts, I am here to help. Let’s face it, training and body composition plateaus are bound to happen, but what’s important is how you can set yourself up for success to begin with, and implement strategies that will help you to keep moving forward. It’s time to be empowered and take the necessary steps to optimize your workouts.

1. Establish a good pre and post workout routine

In order to get the most out of your workout, what you do before you start and after you’re finished are equally as important as doing the workout itself.

Before you begin, it’s essential to warm up. This could be the make or break of having a great workout or getting injured. Warm ups prepare your muscles, joints and brain to perform to the best of your ability. Always aim to do a light warm up activity (jog, skipping, burpees) with a mixture of dynamic stretches for five to ten minutes before your workout.

After your workout, it’s also important to cool down. This helps to gradually take your heart rate back down, increases your flexibility and reduces delayed onset muscle soreness (DOMS). Stretching reduces the buildup of lactic acid, which can lead to muscles cramping and stiffness. Therefore, it’s important to incorporate static stretches when you’re cooling down while your limbs, muscles and joints are still warm. Always aim to cool down for at least five to ten minutes after you exercise.

2. Perfect your technique

Technique is a crucial part of your training, with poor technique often resulting in injuries or lack of progress. If you ever think your technique isn’t spot on, get someone to check it, especially if you’re lifting heavy. Always ensure you read the exercise instructions and take note of how each movement should be performed. You can also check your form by filming yourself doing an exercise and comparing your technique to what’s shown online or by your trainer.

Remember to always focus on your form first before increasing how much weight you lift.

3. Implement progressive overload

Once you have mastered your form on all the exercises, it’s time to increase your weights. Progressive overload is one the best ways to build muscle and strength. It’s important to increase exercise intensity every two to four weeks. In terms of exercise selection, this has already been programmed into the challenge workouts every two weeks. However, to combat strength and body composition plateau, you should also increase how much weight you’re lifting with those exercises.

Aim to slightly increase the weight you lift every two to four weeks.

4. Don’t skip the unilateral exercises

Ever noticed that your left side is weaker than your right? Or one of your glutes is more flexible than the other? Everyone has muscular imbalances and postural deviations, which is why unilateral exercises such as; step ups, lunges, split squats and one arm rows are super important. These exercises help to address any muscle imbalances and create symmetry between your left and right, upper and lower body.

Getting the most out of your workouts isn’t only about reaching your body composition goals, it’s about empowering yourself to be stronger and healthier too.