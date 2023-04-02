Over 150 benefit from free spectacles at Human Services outreach in Region Seven

Some 166 persons benefited from free spectacles last week, when a Ministry of Human Services and Social Security team held an outreach in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

According to a Ministry of Human Services release, a team from the ministry, led by its minister, Dr. Vindhya Persaud visited the communities of Mabaruma and Moruca in Region Seven, on Friday March 24, 2023 to provide glasses to those in need, particularly children, pensioners and single parents.

Husband and wife of 53 years, Ivan and Juliet Bennet, were among the 166 people to receive free tested spectacles from the ministry through the Difficult Circumstances Unit (DCU).