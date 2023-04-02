We know that we mark our lives by rituals and traditions. It is a part of what makes us who we are. It is a way of passing on knowledge. As we begin Holy Week leading up to Easter and seeing all the advertisements about placing orders of Cross Buns, I can’t help but recall a time when it was more about the making and sharing of Cross Buns rather than buying commercially made ones. Part of the tradition was the act of sharing.

Making certain foods, beverages and treats has been part of our way of life regardless of religion, ethnicity or cultural background. We create, we cook, we bake, we share. At Phagwah we look forward to all the savoury fritters and accompanying spicy condiments, at Eid it’s the mitai and sirnee, on Ash Wednesday, it’s about the pancakes, at Christmas it’s Black cake and in Holy Week, it’s about the Cross Buns. Actually, part of the joy of these occasions (mostly religious) is partaking in the giving and receiving. It’s not really about the item or items themselves but the act. The act of sharing.