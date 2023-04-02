Not all protests are equal

The land of baguettes, macarons and luxury has caught fire yet again and I don’t say such to gloat or make fun, but rather to serve as a reminder that even the most idealistic places that we tend to romanticise and idealise have their own problems.

French people protesting, for some reason, is always seen as a revolutionary act especially when compared to other nationalities and one that hardly ever receives any amount of condemnation. It’s written in their DNA, some say, a right of passage for every French person since they killed their King. Whether it was the French farmers using their machines to spray French offices with slurry and dumping manure and rotten vegetables in front of public offices in (2014) or just recently setting the Bordeaux town hall ablaze, these behaviours hardly ever seem to attract the usual outcry others do. Their sense of self worth and deservingness always seem to justify their behaviour, as it should.