The Public Accounts Committee quorum change andits implications: A closer look (Part II)

Some 700 experts from universities and research bodies across the UK sent a letter to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak urging him to end approvals for all new oil and gas developments, as any such approval would undermine the UK’s position as a global climate leader. It would also make it more difficult for the world to limit global average temperatures to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. According to the latest report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), emissions from existing fossil fuel infrastructure would push temperatures above this level while the International Energy Agency has previously said there must be no new investment in oil and gas if the world is to become net zero by 2050.
