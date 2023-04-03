18 yr-old remanded for robbing acquaintance

Eighteen-year-old Martin King of East Ruimveldt was recently remanded to prison after he was charged with robbing his acquaintance.

The particulars of the offence states that King on March 18th at Avenue of the Republic, while in company of others, robbed a 17-year-old of a Sam-sung Galaxy A10 cellphone worth $15,000 and a gold chain valued $120,000. The youth was not required to enter a plea. The matter, which was held in Court Three of the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court, alleges that King, while in the company of ten other young men, assaulted the teen and his 13-year-old brother robbing them of their items.