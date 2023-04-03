EPA exemption, permit for natural gas project illegal, activists say

Guyanese activists have described the exemption of the 300-megawatt natural gas-fired power plant from an impact study as well as the issuance of a permit for the Gas to Energy (GTE) project as illegal, and are calling on the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to revoke its decisions.

In a letter to Executive Director of the EPA Khemraj Parsram, environmental lawyer Melinda Janki wrote: “The agency’s decision to exempt the gas plant project from an environmental impact assessment is unlawful being inter alia unauthorised/contrary to law; an excess of jurisdiction; a failure to satisfy conditions required by law; an unreasonable irregular and improper exercise of discretion; an abuse of power; conflict with the policy of the Environmental Protection Act Cap: 20.05; irrational and arbitrary. Please immediately revoke/cancel your decision to exempt the gas plant project from an EIA and inform the applicant Guyana Power and Gas Inc.”