Dear Editor

A hurriedly convened press conference with little notice to media houses (KN April 2) it can be perceived and derived the media is not held in esteem and its views of no consequence. Given the media was given little notice, (was this deliberate?) a press release on the outreach’s objectives and outcomes could have been issued instead.

Equally, saying on one side that criticism is not opposed, but again summoning the press to deal particularly with an editorial perceived unfavourable, sends conflicting messages and exposes a penchant not to be able to rise above and discern the trifling and piddling that comes with public office. Two press conferences with little substance.

Sincerely,

Shamshun Mohamed