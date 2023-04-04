Former Legal Affairs Ministry PS admits to breaching procurement act in 2019

Retired Permanent Secretary (PS) of the Ministry of Legal Affairs, Joylyn Nestor-Burrowes admitted to breaching the Procurement Act in 2019 by allowing a contractor to execute works in the absence of a written contract.

Nestor-Burrowes made this admission before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) yesterday which subsequently sent a stern warning to accounting officers to desist from such practices. Both sides of the PAC said the procurement regulations must at all times be followed in the interest of transparency and accountability.

“This committee stands resolute to ensure every accounting officer be held responsible when they are executing their duties on behalf of the state or agency. They must follow the law to the ‘T’,” the PAC’s Chairman Jermaine Figueira said during deliberations.