Baffling why ANUG and TNM chose not to enter Local Government elections

Dear Editor,

I take note of ANUG’s and TNM’s position to not contest the local government election. This I interpret as a decision of self-serving party leaders and is a blatant neglect of the constituents who voted for them at the General and Regional Elections. This signals that the ivory tower leaders of ANUG and TNM are aloof and out of touch with the realities facing their constituents.

It baffles the mind why ANUG and TNM would enter a national contest where they have the remotest of chance to win the presidency or a seat in parliament and not enter the contest for the Local Government elections where they stand a greater chance of winning constituent seats to represent people in their communities or villages. Why would these parties not want to participate and represent their supporters in community upkeep and development? Is local government elections not attention grabbing enough? Could it be that they are more concerned with being celebrities rather than being servants in their villages and streets? A lot can be deemed of the character of leadership of those who seek national celebrity status but not willing to make the sacrifices of being a community organizer or leader.

Local government elections is an ideal breeding ground to produce quality politicians and leaders of the future who seek to make the lives of people better. Local government is where politicians solve problems and deal with matters that are closer to the people. A party not willing to walk the streets and toil in the trenches for local government elections should never be given a listening ear when they attempt to get attention on the national stage. If you are not interested in helping me to fix my issues at a street or village level, you certainly have no right to get my vote to solve my problems at a national level. A political party incapable of organizing for a local government election is not deserving of any attention or votes of the people at a General or Regional Elections.

Sincerely,

Alvin Hamilton