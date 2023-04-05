Autism Awareness Month launched

The Ministry of Education yesterday launched Autism Awareness Month at the Bath Settlement Primary School, West Coast Berbice and lauded the support received from the power company.

Autism Awareness Month is being observed under the theme “Transforming the Narrative: Contributions at Home, Work, in the Arts, and Policymaking”, the ministry said in a statement yesterday.

Senior Education Officer (SEN) Nikoya Alleyne in brief remarks stated that the goal is to raise awareness of the challenges that persons with autism experience in society and for people to be welcoming to them. She noted that the Ministry of Education is working to provide equitable educational opportunities for persons living with disabilities.