Hard Rock® Café Guyana hands over $2m to Help and Shelter

Hard Rock® Café Guyana on Monday presented $2m to Help & Shelter in recognition of international women’s month.

A release from Hard Rock® Cafe Guyana said it admires the excellent work that Help & Shelter does for the community and is committed to corporate responsibility.

Hard Rock® Cafe Guyana partnered with Help & Shelter to support and bring awareness to domestic violence against women.

The release said that Hard Rock International continues to provide career mentorship between junior and senior executives and provide tools and resources through its Women in Leadership® programme. Since the programme’s inception in 2016, over 1,000 female team members have participated.