Joseph brace helps Titans to second win

DELHI, India, CMC – West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph once again played a key role with a brace of wickets as Gujarat Titans easily brushed aside Delhi Capitals by six wickets to continue their unbeaten start to the Indian Premier League.

The 26-year-old, fresh from helping West Indies to a Twenty20 International series win over South Africa, claimed two for 29 from four outstanding overs and helping restrict Capitals to 162 for eight from their 20 overs at Arun Jaitley Stadium yesterday.

In reply, rookie left-hander Sai Sudharsan top-scored with a Man-of-the-Match unbeaten 62 from 48 deliveries to propel Titans over the line with 11 balls to spare.

Titans top the table with four points but are one of only four teams which have played twice already.

Sent in, Capitals were lifted by captain David Warner who struck 37 from 32 balls while Axar Patel hit 36 from 22 deliveries and Sarfaraz Khan, a patient 30 from 34 balls.

Warner provided his side with their early momentum, counting seven fours in a 29-run opening stand with Prithvi Shaw (7) and in a 30-run, third wicket partnership with Sarfaraz.

Joseph accounted for Warner when he got the left-hander to play on in the ninth over and with the very next delivery, got South African Rilee Roussouw (0) to fend a snorter to point.

With the innings stumbling at 67 for four, Axar, who belted two fours and three sixes, put on 34 for the fifth wicket with Abishek Porel (20) and a further 29 for the sixth wicket with Sarfaraz, to rally the Capitals.

Leg-spinner Rashid Khan (3-31) and new-ball seamer Mohammed Shami (3-41) were the leading wicket-takers with three wickets apiece.

Titans’ run chase started badly when they slumped to 56 for three at the end of the sixth over, South African speedster Anrich Nortje (2-39) striking twice.

However, 21-year-old Sudharsan came to his side’s rescue, lashing four fours and two sixes to anchor a 53-run, fourth wicket stand with Vijay Shankar (29) and then a 56-run, unbroken fifth wicket partnership with South African left-hander David Miller, who struck a 16-ball unbeaten 31 with two fours and two sixes.