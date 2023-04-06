Sexual assault is not just limited to sexual acts

Dear Editor,

I am writing this letter to encourage awareness for a sensitive topic.

Sexual Assault is a common illegal practice around the world. To be sexually assaulted means a victim may have been explicitly touched without consent and may have had encounters with sexual behaviour without their permission. Sexual Assault is not just limited to sexual acts. It includes attempted sexual acts.

There are wicked men and women roaming the earth with evil intentions to manipulate innocent children into doing things which they’ve not yet processed.

This can come in the form of

1. Games – where a perpetrator may take advantage of the child’s innocence and confuse them into thinking they should be having fun when they’re doing something repulsive.

2. Grooming – where once again the perpetrator uses the victim’s inexperience to their advantage and lures them into sexual acts (which they may have been oblivious to)

It is sad to say but many persons may encounter sexual assault at least once in their life.

It is even more disturbing to say that many children have as well.

Sexual Assault Survivors are one of the strongest persons alive.

If you are someone who is experiencing or know someone that is a victim of sexual assault. Speak up. There are hotlines such as the “914” 24/7 hotline which the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security has helped counseled and protect many women, men, boys and girls. Sexual Assault is never something to be silent about.

It’s horrendous enough to know that a person can be deceitful and hurt someone willingly. Take away their innocence and pride. Then wear a mask in the crowd to blend in. A wolf in sheep’s clothing.

There are people who gain from other’s loss.

Let us not let them take until there’s nothing left.

Act quick, act now.

Yours faithfully,

Saaya Prasad