Corentyne pastor dies in fire caused by overheating AC conductor

Tragedy struck a Williamsburg, Corentyne family yesterday morning after a pastor was trapped and killed in a fire that completely destroyed his two-storey concrete and wooden house.

Dead is Herman Pereira, 64, a pastor and businessman of Lot 11 A Williamsburg Village, Corentyne.

The fire started around 7. 15 am yesterday and gutted the entire house. Pereira was trapped inside and made several attempts to escape but was unable to do so, residents said, after which they heard sections of the first floor collapse.