Govt to offset costs for backlogged ultrasound, ‘echo’ tests -President

President Irfaan Ali, today, announced that the Government of Guyana will offset the expenses for backdated echocardiogram ‘echo’ and ultrasound tests for patients who are on the waiting list at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC).

Regional hospitals refer patients requiring these tests to the GPHC.

President Ali said that some 3000 persons are waiting for echocardiogram tests and over 2000 persons are on the waiting list for ultrasound tests, a release from the Office of the President

The tests will be conducted at private hospitals after they agreed on a reduced fee following a meeting with the President.

The Head of State made the announcement at the Unity Baptist Church this morning during a Good Friday Service.