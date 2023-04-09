Over 3,000 require echocardiograms due to fire at GPHC lab

In an effort to address the backlog of over 3,000 persons requiring echocardiograms due to the destruction of the Georgetown Public Hospital’s echocardiography laboratory last year January, government has partnered with local private hospitals to provide the services at a subsidised cost.

“The specific area that we are dealing with right now is echocardiograms and ultrasounds. There are a number of persons who need these as we have noticed that we have a backlog in the public health care system. Over the next month or so we need to clear that backlog,” Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony explained to the Sunday Stabroek when asked about details.