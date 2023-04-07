Death threat received by Red Thread

Dear Editor,

Red Thread made a report on Thursday 6th April, 2023 to the Criminal Investigation Department and Cyber Crime at Brickdam about death threat received by email which indicated the following:

“If you want to know, Ricardo Fagundes will tell you and if you want to join him, then feel free to write more anonymous letters to Stabroek News. I am sure that Fagundes will need some company where he is”.

We take these threats very seriously and wish to alert the media and the public.

Sincerely,

Karen de Souza

Wintress White

Halima Khan

Susan Collymore

Joy Marcus

Vanessa Ross