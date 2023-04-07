Imparting decorum and conduct when in the field

Dear Editor,

On Holy Thursday the national power company conducted work in Cummings Street, North Cummingsburg, between Third and New Market Streets. At some point some workers were seen lounging on my bridge with one observed on the GWI water meter structure outside my premises. He was requested to remove from the structure and eventually complied. However, one of his colleagues, who it seems took umbrage to my requesting the removal from the water structure, was observed earnestly looking into my yard and made comments that my (GPL) meter needs investigating as it did not seem to be working properly. No doubt remarks uncalled for and intended to send a veiled message. To that operative I say anytime the meter can be investigated by competent technicians from the company I have nothing to hide or fear. The meter in its present location was placed there by a competent and professional electrician.

From time to time it has been observed that field operatives from companies (not just the power company) and other entities have this tendency to come on the bridges of residents, lounge against their gates and fences, or resting their footwear on fences and gates. It seems to be a habit and practice of field workers. In my observation cited above of standing on the GWI structure, this is a regular occurrence, whenever work in being done in the area. Companies need to impart decorum in their field operatives and how to conduct themselves when in the field particularly when they choose to be on the premises of residents. After all their conduct and behaviour reflect on the company.

Sincerely,

Shamshun Mohamed