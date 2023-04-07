Rehabilitated sections of the De Hoop branch road have deteriorated to an almost impassable state

Dear Editor,

The De Hoop Branch Road is the main artery servicing residence as far inland as Biaboo, Mahaica Creek. This is a very productive area when it comes to rice and cash crop production. So, it is only logical that there should be a proper farm to market access road at all times.

Currently, rice is being harvested and the road is very busy with lorries transporting paddy to the factories. However, there are sections of the roadway that are in a very poor state. In fact, one section is so bad that a lorry could easily tip over with a load of paddy. The said section has caused damages to many residents’ cars resulting in thousands of dollars in repairs.

Only last year those very areas of this roadway were repaired, but it seems as though the contractor did a very poor job since it is the same areas that have deteriorated to an almost impassible state. I spoke to an official in Region #5 this morning, querying if any money was budgeted by the region or in the national budget to rehabilitate this roadway and was surprised when he said no.

Should the rainy season commence without the roadway being fixed, the residents of this area will be faced with severe hardships. Thus, I am calling on the Honoarable Minister of Public Works, Bishop Edghill, who I know is a very proactive individual, to take urgent action in order to bring relief to the residents of this community.

Sincerely,

Janaknauth Panchu