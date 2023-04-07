Western envoys meet with GHRA team

PhotosWestern envoys meet with GHRA teamBy Stabroek News April 7, 2023 US Ambassador Sara-Ann Lynch (right), Canadian High Commissioner Mark Berman (second from right) and UK High Commissioner, Jane Miller (third from right) yesterday sat down with Mike McCormack (fourth from right), co-president of the Guyana Human Rights Association (GHRA) and some of its members to discuss issues of interest related to Guyana’s civil society, a brief release from the US Embassy said yesterday. The embassy thanked the Guyana Human Rights Association for an “informative presentation”. McCormack and the GHRA have come under unrelenting attacks from President Irfaan Ali, Vice-President Bharrat Jagdeo and Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall. (US Embassy photo)Comments
