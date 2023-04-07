Second defeat for reigning champs, T&T win again

(CMC) – Title-holders Barbados suffered their second straight defeat in the West Indies Rising Stars Under-15 Championship when they collapsed to a four-wicket defeat to Leeward Islands yesterday.

Rolled over at Coolidge Cricket Ground for only 129, Barbados failed to halt the hosts’ pursuit of a revised target of 78 off 20 overs after rain intervened, to taste another shock loss under Duckworth-Lewis-Stern. Rain also intervened in the other two encounters. At Liberta Sports Club, unbeaten Trinidad and Tobago trounced Windward Islands by seven wickets in a game reduced to 20 overs per side while in the other game at the Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium, Guyana got the better of Jamaica, also courtesy DLS. However, it was the Barbados game which held interest, especially after the reigning champions went down in their opener to Jamaica on Tuesday.

Their batting struggled once again, leaving them with 129 all out in the 42nd over, left-hander Seth Smith top-scoring with 23 off 40 deliveries with three fours.

Losing their way at 73 for seven in the 37th over, it was Smith who inspired a crucial 40-run, eighth wicket partnership with Jakeem Pollard (19) which powered Barbados past the 100-run mark.

Kunal Tilokani led the Leewards attack with four for 17 while Amoree Jones supported with three for 19. In reply, the hosts had reached 18 for one in the fourth over when rain intervened, causing a lengthy break. On resumption, Matthew Miller oversaw the revised run chase with an unbeaten 18 from 26 balls, his knock coming on the back of a 25-run, third wicket stand between Lawshorn Bergan (11) and Lythe Browne (12).

Akobi Crichlow-Byer claimed two for 14 from four overs but his spell proved in vain. Trinidad and Tobago’s success, meanwhile, was their second on the spin following a similar victory over Guyana on Tuesday. Brendan Boodoo and Yasir Deen both claimed three for nine to undermine the Windwards for 71 all out in the penultimate over before Boodoo returned to top-score with 21 as T&T cruised to their target with 49 balls to spare.