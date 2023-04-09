Carifta Games embarrassment

Dear Editor,

It has to be queried when was it known to the athletics association where and when the Carifta Games will be held? Another, it seems, administrative blunder and the majority of Guyana’s participants to the 50th edition of the Games are in limbo while the association is scrambling, working overtime to find flights and iron out other difficulties. This is an embarrassment of huge proportions and demands an investigation and possible sanctions. The unnecessary hurdles just might affect our athletes’ performance at the Games, though it was noted gold was won in swimming.

Is it time to consider that executives of the association demit the reins of office?

Yours faithfully,

Shamshun Mohamed