Agricola tour:

Dozens of residents of Agricola accompanied Minister in the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar on an exercise to inspect the community’s drains and alleyways as part of the PPP/C Government’s efforts to lift the residents’ standard of living. A release from the Ministry of Public Works noted that the drainage projects that are slated for Agricola stem from an outreach led by President Irfaan Ali in February where the Head of State encouraged the residents to partner with the Administration to upgrade the community.
