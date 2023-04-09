NBA investigating Mavericks for actions in Friday’s loss to Bulls

The NBA has launched an investigation into the Dallas Mavericks’ actions that resulted in several key players either missing Friday’s loss to the Chicago Bulls or playing sparingly while the club was still eligible to make the play-in tournament.

Kryie Irving (foot) was among the players who sat out while Luka Doncic departed in the first minute of the second quarter. Dallas led the contest by 13 at halftime before Chicago rallied for a 115-112 road victory.

Tim Hardaway Jr. (left ankle), Maxi Kleber (right hamstring), Josh Green (rest) and Christian Wood (rest) were also held out by the team despite the contest being a must-win to keep Dallas’ play-in hopes alive.