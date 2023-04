The Port Mourant Turf Club is expected to be a hive of activity today with the staging of a one-day horse race event.

Some eight races are carded for the day and thousands are expected to throng the venue today to cheer on their favourite thoroughbreds and enjoy what should be a captivating day of racing.

The Trophy Stall has, as is customary, has contributed towards the successful staging of the meet with the donation of the Champion Jockey Trophy.