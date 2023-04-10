AFC congratulates CARIFTA Games athletes

The Alliance For Change (AFC) today extended congratulations to the young athletes representing Guyana at the CARIFTA Games.

“Their performance has been most outstanding, especially given the avoidable and unnecessary challenges the team faced enroute to the Games.

These young Guyanese have proven the mettle of the Guyanese spirit of resilience, that out of great adversity can come great strength. Their exploits at the Games have lifted the hearts of our people and buoyed our spirits.

They inspire us especially young people keen on sports and athletics, to keep pressing forward to restore the pride of our nation”, the party said.

The AFC called on the Government to reward their outstanding performance with scholarships, a house for each member of the team and cash incentives.