Police hail ‘exceptional investigative’ skills in solving St James murder

(Jamaica Gleaner) The St James police are reporting that they have solved the August 2022 murder of Anthony Junior Williams, otherwise called ‘Sunny T’, using “exceptional investigative skills” and ballistic science.

Williams was reportedly shot an killed between 2 a.m., when citizens reported hearing gunshots, and 10 a.m on August 31 when his body was found in Bamboo Lawn, Lilliput, St James.

Detectives from the Barrett Town Criminal Investigation Branch launched a probe and a post-mortem later revealed that Williams died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.

On Saturday, October 8, three men were fatally shot and three pistols seized during a joint police-military operation in Hague Settlement, in the border parish of Trelawny.

Two months later, in December, a ballistics report confirmed that one of the recovered guns, which was stolen from an elderly licensed firearm holder, was used to kill Williams.

On April 3 this year, a witness positively identified Trevor Rhynie, also known as ‘Tella’ or ‘Beanie,’ as the person who shot and killed Williams.

Rhynie was one of the three men killed in the shootout with the police and military in Hague Settlement.

“This case highlights the importance of ballistic and forensic science along with traditional investigative strategies in solving crimes,” the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said in a statement on Sunday.

It added: “This achievement is significant in the fight against crime in St James, and it sends a strong message to criminals that they will be brought to justice.”

Meanwhile, the JCF is urging licensed firearm holders to secure their weapons with due care.

It said if a holder falls ill, arrangements should be made with the local police and the regulator the Firearms Licensing Authority for safe storage.