Joshua Gaskin named Rodeo King

Rancher Joshua Gaskin of Pork Ranch was named Rodeo King 2023 by the Rupununi Ranchers Rodeo as the curtains were brought down on two days of events.

Gaskin was declared the winner of the competition during the wee hours of yesterday when the event concluded at the Triple `R’ Rodeo Ground, Lethem.

The “largest ever” Rupununi Rodeo was officially opened in Lethem on Saturday, the Department of Public Information reported.

Patrons got a chance to experience the “wild side” of the Rupununi as both male and female vaqueros displayed their talent.