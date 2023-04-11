Airport taking on a modern look

Dear Editor,

Guyana’s modernization process is evident in almost every facet of national life. We are gradually leaving our underdeveloped status behind. The current modernization of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport is testimony to this reality. The airport is taking on a modern look with new and better facilities both in the Arrival and Departure areas. The airport staff is projecting a favourable image as a tourist-friendly destination.

According to media reports, Canada has indicated the possibility of visa-free travel sometime in the future. Guyanese are looking forward for visa-free travel also to the United States which is home to thousands of Guyanese.

There is already visa-free travel within the Caribbean Community and much progress has been made in terms of the free movement of skills. This however should be broadened to include all countries in the Commonwealth including the United States and Canada.

We have come a long way in terms of hassle-free travel. I recall the days when Guyanese intransit passengers were forced to suffer the indignity of being ‘caged’ in some CARICOM airports. All of that thankfully is now behind us and Guyana is today a favoured tourist destination.

I remember the days also when there were foreign exchange restrictions and Guyanese travelling overseas were only limited to US$25 which was dutifully inscribed on the back page of the passport to avoid multiple transactions.

Yours faithfully,

Hydar Ally