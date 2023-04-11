Covert and overt aid from the global powers have been the fuel of our defining moments

Dear Editor,

The recent commemorations of the birth anniversaries of two of the founders (Burnham and Jagan) of the original People`s Progressive Party evoked feelings in the Guyanese consciousness, much of which was expressed verbally and written. As should be expected, in part, this also entailed hostile exchanges and rancour between the protagonists and protégés of the two men. This occurrence certainly exemplified the fact that both men have been engraved into the annals of Guyana and the psyche of the Guyanese people. Ironically, the rancour which was evoked witnessed attempts to either denigrate or glorify them. In the act of glorification, there were those who sought to bestow the title: Father of the Nation, on Jagan while simultaneously denigrating Burnham. That denigration was obviously met with resistance and counter

arguments aimed at showing why Jagan should not be accorded that accolade.

In that contestation Hamilton Green took on Bharrat Jagdeo frontally. Jagdeo, in his denigration of Burnham, relied on declassified files of the US State Department in his contention that Burnham was the recipient of CIA funds for the financing and organizing of the PNC. He argued that the receipt of such funds rendered Burnham anti-national and unworthy of the accolade: Father of the Nation. It is the considered opinion of the Forbes Burnham Foundation that the occasions of such commemorations should be used to analyze and recognize the contributions to nationhood by those who have passed; and identify their mistakes as learned lessons. However, in view of the malicious and intentional denigration of Burnham, the Burnham Foundation takes this opportunity to invoke the proverbs: ‘those who live in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones’, or ‘he who is without sin cast the first stone’.

While the Americans have declassified their files, the Eastern Bloc countries have done little or no declassification. If that was to be done, Jagdeo by his own measuring rod or stones might may well be the destroyer of his proclaimed mentor, Dr. Jagan. It is however instructive to note that some of the Czechoslovak files have been declassified and have found themselves into the Digital Archives, Inter-national History Declassified, Wilson Center. Here is some of what this rare release from the Eastern Bloc`s classified documents revealed about Dr. Jagan and the PPP. Revealed is a “Letter from Cheddi Jagan to the International Department of Czechoslovak Communist Party”, September 13, 1951. The content of that letter which was hand delivered by Moses Bhagwan, included the following:-

1. “The purpose of this letter is to outline the political situation in British Guiana and the role of the Peoples Progressive Party and to solicit aid on behalf of the Party.”

2. “The Imperialist are now actively engaged in exploring the potential mineral resources. The British plan to federate most of the British West-Indian islands and British Guiana into a glorified Crown Colony. … British Guiana will therefore most likely play the leading role in any future development of the Caribbean Area and in the future federation. As such a strong militant party in British Guiana is vitally necessary”

3. “Balance of power in Executive Committee of the party is with the communist.”

4. “To fight for and to preserve peace is also to fight the imperialist at their weak points – the colonies. The second reason for urgency is the fact that our party will face a general election in 1952/55. To strengthen the party … however some financial assistance is required”

Given the aforementioned, the Burn-ham Foundation finds it prudent to contextualize the actions of our founders; and examine the consequences of those actions.

Those actions of seeking funding from the East and the West occurred during the period of the Cold War, and the independence struggles of the colonies.

British Guiana was a colony of Great Britain and was seeking its independence from an Empire that was pitted against the Soviets in the Cold War (the struggle for economic, military and political world domination).

British Guiana`s attainment of independence was predicated on it remaining within the sphere of influence of the West.

Jagan`s predication that British Guiana`s independence would contribute to the struggle against imperialism could only have led to a standoff with the colonizers and hindered the granting of independence.

The suspension of British Guiana`s constitution in 1953 after the resounding victory of the PPP in the elections one month prior, signaled the British response to Jagan`s predication and adventurism.

Jagan`s contention that the communists in the party were dominant, exposed the fragile nature of the party at its very formation; its ideological infighting; and Jagan`s factional approach to national matters.

Burnham acceptance of American assistance would have paved the way for independence under Burnham`s leadership.

In retrospect, it could be contended that Jagan had shot himself in his feet and Burnham had presented a less hostile option to the West in British Guiana`s quest for independence.

It should be further emphasized that whatever Burnham took did not result in him compromising the Nation`s interest at that time. What occurred after we became our own masters under republicanism demonstrated what would have occurred earlier had Jagan been able to take us along the path of communism during the Cold War. Building socialism in a colony was just not feasible. Any true analysis of the contributions of Burnham and Jagan to Guyana`s development therefore has to focus on whose approach augured better for Guyana`s prospects, especially during the Cold War, rather than half truths about the alignment of the leaders.

In fact, it may be argued that covert and recent overt assistance from the global powers have been the fuel of our defining moments (early 50`s, early 1960`s, early 1990`s and recent 2020`s) throughout Guyana history from the moment we embarked upon decolonization to the pre-oil era. In the earlier period, the assistance might have been mostly covert. In contemporary times, it is channeled overtly through state, NGO and/or international financial institutions based on the assertions of universal best practices at the economic and governance levels.

Sincerely,

Vincent Alexander

Chairman, Burnham Foundation