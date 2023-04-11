Yorkshire stunned by Leicestershire 

LONDON, CMC – Shai Hope failed to add to his overnight 83 as Yorkshire’s declaration backfired in a three-wicket defeat to Leicestershire on the final day of their opening County Championship game at Headingley.

Unbeaten on 83 overnight with the hosts on 220 for four in their second innings, the right-handed Hope perished to the day’s second delivery from 18-year-old left-arm pacer Josh Hull (3-68), to miss out on triple figures in his first taste of county action for Yorkshire.

George Hill, resuming the morning on 57 added just 10, before Yorkshire declared on 392 for seven and set the visitors 389 for victory.

Opener Rishi Patel then struck 125 while Colin Ackermann (72) and Peter Handscomb (68) chipped in with half-centuries as Leciestershire chased down the target with relative ease to stun Yorkshire.

Patel controlled the early stages of the run chase in a knock which included a dozen fours, three sixes and came from 205 deliveries in four hours.

More importantly, he put on 80 for the first wicket with left-hander Sol Budinger (41) before adding 113 for the third wicket with Ackermann whose knock needed just 84 deliveries and included 11 fours.

The 24-year-old Patel put on a further 68 for the fourth wicket with Handscomb who lashed three fours and a six off 99 balls, and then saw Leicestershire over the line in a 65-run, unbroken eighth wicket stand with Chris Wright (40 not out).

At Old Trafford, West Indies seamer Kemar Roach managed only a wicket as Lancashire batted the entire day to finish on 247 for three to frustrate Surrey.

Resuming the day on 37 without loss, the hosts were carried by Josh Bohannon who carved out 108 and Steven Croft who made an attritional unbeaten 56 in a shade over four hours off 195 balls with four fours.

At Taunton, Barbadian Jacob Bethell made 19 as visitors Warwickshire were dismissed for 392 in their first innings after resuming the morning on 307 for five.

Batting a second time, Somerset reached 180 for six with 22-year-old left-handed opener Tom Lammonby getting an unbeaten 66 in a tame draw.