Dominican Republic airline to fly Guyana-Canada route

President Irfaan Ali today welcomed the news from the CEO of Sky Cana, Frank Diaz Gonzalez that the airline would commence the Guyana to Canada route from June 1, 2023.

The announcement was made following a meeting between President Ali and Gonzalez at the Office of the President earlier today.

Sky Cana is a Dominican Republic Company that has 110 daily flights out of Punta Cana daily. Its fleet includes 3- AIRBUS A321; 4- AIRBUS A320; 1- AIRBUS A330-300 and 1- AIRBUS A330-200. Sky Cana is looking to fly three times a week to Canada.

The airline will also fly to Houston, a release from the Office of the President said.

Senior Minister within the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh; Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill and Director of Presidential Affairs, Marcia Nadir-Sharma were also at the event.